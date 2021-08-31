Menu
2013 Nissan Murano

82,383 KM

$16,992

+ tax & licensing
$16,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Platinum AWD, Bluetooth, Nav, Heated steering/seats

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$16,992

+ taxes & licensing

82,383KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7829406
  • Stock #: F495BH
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW6DW303726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,383 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
CVT Transmission
Independent strut front suspension
All-Wheel Drive
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Pwr Liftgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Body-color front/rear bumpers
LED REAR LIGHTS
Rain sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
P235/55TR20 all-season tires
Auto on/off HID xenon headlights
Dual panel pwr moonroof
Body-color pwr heated outside mirrors w/driver-side memory
Roof rails w/silver accents
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
active head restraints
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Rear back-up camera w/7" color monitor
3-point ELR seat belts all seating positions
(2) child seat anchors
7" QVGA color info screen
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback pockets
Pwr fuel door release
Keyless Start
4-way pwr passenger seat
Full carpeting
Vehicle security system
Leather shift knob
(4) assist grips
Ambient Lighting
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets
HomeLink universal transceiver
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory
(4) cup holders
Front bucket seats w/adjustable active head restraints
2nd row reading lights
Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down & safety reverse feature
1st row map lights
8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support, memory feature
60/40 fold flat reclining rear bench seat w/pwr return feature
Leather seat trim & door inserts
Dual level center console w/storage
Electroluminescent gauge cluster w/white lighting
Drive computer w/outside temp display
Driver/front passenger visor extenders & illuminated vanity mirrors
Wood tone trim accents
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input
Bose audio system -inc: (9) speakers, dual subwoofers
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

