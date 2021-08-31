2013 Nissan Murano

Sale $16,992 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 3 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7829406

7829406 Stock #: F495BH

F495BH VIN: JN8AZ1MW6DW303726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,383 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars Independent multi-link rear suspension 4-wheel vented disc brakes Front tow hook Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering CVT Transmission Independent strut front suspension All-Wheel Drive 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Pwr Liftgate Rear Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Body-color front/rear bumpers LED REAR LIGHTS Rain sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers P235/55TR20 all-season tires Auto on/off HID xenon headlights Dual panel pwr moonroof Body-color pwr heated outside mirrors w/driver-side memory Roof rails w/silver accents Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child safety rear door locks Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags Energy absorbing steering column Front & rear crumple zones active head restraints Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA) Rear back-up camera w/7" color monitor 3-point ELR seat belts all seating positions (2) child seat anchors 7" QVGA color info screen Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front door map pockets (2) coat hooks Front seatback pockets Pwr fuel door release Keyless Start 4-way pwr passenger seat Full carpeting Vehicle security system Leather shift knob (4) assist grips Ambient Lighting (3) 12-volt pwr outlets HomeLink universal transceiver Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory (4) cup holders Front bucket seats w/adjustable active head restraints 2nd row reading lights Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down & safety reverse feature 1st row map lights 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support, memory feature 60/40 fold flat reclining rear bench seat w/pwr return feature Leather seat trim & door inserts Dual level center console w/storage Electroluminescent gauge cluster w/white lighting Drive computer w/outside temp display Driver/front passenger visor extenders & illuminated vanity mirrors Wood tone trim accents Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input Bose audio system -inc: (9) speakers, dual subwoofers Comfort rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.