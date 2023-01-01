Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

102,646 KM

$15,980

$15,980

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

$15,980

102,646KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3546
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM4DC688605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 102,646 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:



https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

