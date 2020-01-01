2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Local MB Vehicle--Keyless Go--Dual AC--Power Locks--Power Windows--Power mirrors--



FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028







As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle



>



1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.



2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change



3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.



>



We have wide selection of CAR’S, SUV’s, VAN’S and TRUCK’s always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.



Dealer permit number #9917



>



Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm



>



Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.



Check out official website at https://www.gundhuauto.ca/



https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gundhu-Auto-Sales-and-Service-Ltd/276494172395553



Financing available please call us for more information



>



All advertised to be true but not guaranteed



>



Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station



>



Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years



>



We Do All Mechanical work here



>



*(Price not include GST and PST)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.