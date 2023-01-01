2013 Nissan Rogue

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 7 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10435176

10435176 Stock #: 6111A

6111A VIN: JN8AS5MV6DW150414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Stock # 6111A

Mileage 62,751 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.