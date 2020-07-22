2013 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Rear Spoiler Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Halogen Headlights Front/rear mud guards Windows rear window defogger Privacy glass on rear doors/quarter windows/liftgate Safety Anti-Theft System 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Rearview Camera Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel vented disc brakes Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) Convenience Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front door map pockets Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Independent strut front suspension Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat Power Options Colour-keyed heated folding pwr mirrors Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch auto up/down

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear heater ducts outside temp display Energy absorbing steering column FRONT SPOILER Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags (2) 12-volt pwr outlet Premium Cloth Seat Trim Intermittent/continuous rear wiper P225/60R17 all-season tires Chrome license plate finisher Immobilizer key system w/panic alarm Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensors Automatic climate control w/micro filter Electronic brake force distribution -inc: brake assist Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover sensor (1) grocery bag hook behind front passenger seat (4) cargo floor hooks & (2) side hooks 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine Chrome accent door side guard moulding Continuously variable transmission (CVT) Driver & front passenger seatback pocket Front/rear tire deflectors Rack & pinion pwr steering Trunk under floor tray Centre console -inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder Illumination -inc: front map lights, cargo lights Tailpipe finisher 3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners 4.3" colour audio display Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.