--Clean title--Clean inside and out--2013 Nissan Rogue with only 90000 kms. It drives good. No Mechanical issue. Power options including Sunroof, Heated seats, Cruise control, Aux port, Back up camera, and more. Like new tires. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Halogen Headlights
Front/rear mud guards
rear window defogger
Privacy glass on rear doors/quarter windows/liftgate
Anti-Theft System
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Rearview Camera
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front door map pockets
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Independent strut front suspension
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Colour-keyed heated folding pwr mirrors
Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch auto up/down
Tonneau Cover
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear heater ducts
outside temp display
Energy absorbing steering column
FRONT SPOILER
Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
(2) 12-volt pwr outlet
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
P225/60R17 all-season tires
Chrome license plate finisher
Immobilizer key system w/panic alarm
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensors
Automatic climate control w/micro filter
Electronic brake force distribution -inc: brake assist
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover sensor
(1) grocery bag hook behind front passenger seat
(4) cargo floor hooks & (2) side hooks
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Chrome accent door side guard moulding
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Driver & front passenger seatback pocket
Front/rear tire deflectors
Rack & pinion pwr steering
Trunk under floor tray
Centre console -inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder
Illumination -inc: front map lights, cargo lights
Tailpipe finisher
3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
4.3" colour audio display
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints
