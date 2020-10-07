Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

72,948 KM

Details Description Features

$12,525

+ tax & licensing
S Special Edition Sunroof Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

72,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5919240
  • Stock #: F3MDEA
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT9DW042013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amethyst Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Low Mileage Nissan Rogue S Special Edition

Comes Fully Equipped with:

Power Sunroof

Alloy Wheels

Bluetooth

Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cloth Interior
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input

