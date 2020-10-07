Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

52,399 KM

Details Description Features

$12,789

+ tax & licensing
$12,789

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$12,789

+ taxes & licensing

52,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6091299
  • Stock #: F3NPJK
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT1DW002816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,399 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

