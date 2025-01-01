Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

140,419 KM

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

  1. 1758137277274
  2. 1758137277755
  3. 1758137278199
  4. 1758137278605
  5. 1758137279018
  6. 1758137279468
  7. 1758137279921
  8. 1758137280365
  9. 1758137280802
  10. 1758137281212
  11. 1758137281653
  12. 1758137282146
  13. 1758137282602
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,419KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1DL696298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,419 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV - 140,419km - Clean Title & Safetied - $7,990 | Hiru Auto Sales & Service

🏆 PRACTICAL EFFICIENCY MEETS UNBEATABLE RELIABILITY!

Looking for a dependable daily driver that won't break the bank at the pump or in your wallet? This 2013 Nissan Sentra SV delivers proven Japanese engineering and exceptional fuel economy in a package that's ready to serve you for years to come

✅ CLEAN TITLE & FRESHLY SAFETIED - Drive home with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed all safety inspections and comes with a clean ownership history

🛡️ BUILT FOR SMART BUYERS WHO VALUE EFFICIENCY:

  • 1.8L 4-cylinder engine - 130 HP with outstanding 34 MPG combined fuel economy

  • CVT automatic transmission - Smooth, seamless acceleration with maximum fuel efficiency

  • Spacious interior - Comfortable seating for 5 with 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space

  • Advanced safety features - 4-wheel ABS, stability control, and comprehensive airbag system

💎 PREMIUM FEATURES THAT ENHANCE EVERY DRIVE:
This isn't just basic transportation - it's a well-equipped sedan with comfort and convenience features that make every mile enjoyable. The SV trim includes power accessories, cruise control, and modern connectivity options that keep you connected

🚗 PERFECT FOR:
✓ First-time buyers needing reliable, affordable transportation
✓ Commuters who want to save money on fuel costs
✓ Budget-conscious families seeking practical daily transportation
✓ Anyone wanting proven Nissan reliability at an excellent price point

⚡ READY TO SAVE YOU MONEY TODAY - This vehicle has been professionally inspected and reconditioned by our expert technicians. No surprises, no hidden issues - just dependable transportation that puts money back in your pocket through excellent fuel economy

Don't miss this incredible value - Reliable sedans like this at $7,990 offer exceptional bang for your buck! Market values for comparable vehicles range $4,500-$5,500, making this an outstanding choice for practical transportation

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 TODAY
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service

Serious inquiries only. First come, first served. Financing options available for qualified buyers.

#NissanSentra #FuelEfficient #ReliableSedan #CleanTitle #Safetied #HiruAuto #Winnipeg #UsedCars #EconomyCar #FirstTimeBuyer

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

$7,990

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2013 Nissan Sentra