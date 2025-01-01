$7,990+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,419 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV - 140,419km - Clean Title & Safetied - $7,990 | Hiru Auto Sales & Service
🏆 PRACTICAL EFFICIENCY MEETS UNBEATABLE RELIABILITY!
Looking for a dependable daily driver that won't break the bank at the pump or in your wallet? This 2013 Nissan Sentra SV delivers proven Japanese engineering and exceptional fuel economy in a package that's ready to serve you for years to come
✅ CLEAN TITLE & FRESHLY SAFETIED - Drive home with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed all safety inspections and comes with a clean ownership history
🛡️ BUILT FOR SMART BUYERS WHO VALUE EFFICIENCY:
1.8L 4-cylinder engine - 130 HP with outstanding 34 MPG combined fuel economy
CVT automatic transmission - Smooth, seamless acceleration with maximum fuel efficiency
Spacious interior - Comfortable seating for 5 with 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space
Advanced safety features - 4-wheel ABS, stability control, and comprehensive airbag system
💎 PREMIUM FEATURES THAT ENHANCE EVERY DRIVE:
This isn't just basic transportation - it's a well-equipped sedan with comfort and convenience features that make every mile enjoyable. The SV trim includes power accessories, cruise control, and modern connectivity options that keep you connected
🚗 PERFECT FOR:
✓ First-time buyers needing reliable, affordable transportation
✓ Commuters who want to save money on fuel costs
✓ Budget-conscious families seeking practical daily transportation
✓ Anyone wanting proven Nissan reliability at an excellent price point
⚡ READY TO SAVE YOU MONEY TODAY - This vehicle has been professionally inspected and reconditioned by our expert technicians. No surprises, no hidden issues - just dependable transportation that puts money back in your pocket through excellent fuel economy
Don't miss this incredible value - Reliable sedans like this at $7,990 offer exceptional bang for your buck! Market values for comparable vehicles range $4,500-$5,500, making this an outstanding choice for practical transportation
📞 Call (431)-777-7528 TODAY
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service
Serious inquiries only. First come, first served. Financing options available for qualified buyers.
#NissanSentra #FuelEfficient #ReliableSedan #CleanTitle #Safetied #HiruAuto #Winnipeg #UsedCars #EconomyCar #FirstTimeBuyer
