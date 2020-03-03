2013 Nissan Sentra

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Trim Chrome Grille Safety 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes

Front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Rear child safety door locks

LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children) Suspension Independent Front Suspension

Torsion beam rear suspension Convenience Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Front/rear door pockets

Front passenger seatback pocket Security Vehicle security system

Additional Features LED Taillights

Battery Saver

Energy-absorbing steering column

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Exterior temp display

Electronic drive-by-wire throttle

Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams

P205/55HR16 all-season tires

Silver interior trim

Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors

Nissan vehicle immobilizer system

(2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets

Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist

16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers

Nissan Direct Ignition System

Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones

Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat

Overhead LED map lights

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature

Rear seat centre console w/cupholders

Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed

Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags

Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin

Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions

Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights

Active brake limited slip

3-point ELR driver seatbelts

3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts

Hood-buckling creases

Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags

Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters

Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system

1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine

Continuously variable valve timing control system

Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering

Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags, seatbelt & occupant classification sensors

Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Fine vision electoluminescent gauges

AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, (4) speakers

