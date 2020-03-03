2013 Nissan Sentra

- Powertrain
- Trim
- Safety
- 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
- Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
- Rear child safety door locks
- LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
- Suspension
- Independent Front Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Convenience
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Front/rear door pockets
- Front passenger seatback pocket
- Security
- Additional Features
- LED Taillights
- Battery Saver
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Exterior temp display
- Electronic drive-by-wire throttle
- Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams
- P205/55HR16 all-season tires
- Silver interior trim
- Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors
- Nissan vehicle immobilizer system
- (2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
- Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
- 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers
- Nissan Direct Ignition System
- Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
- Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat
- Overhead LED map lights
- Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature
- Rear seat centre console w/cupholders
- Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed
- Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags
- Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin
- Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
- Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights
- Active brake limited slip
- 3-point ELR driver seatbelts
- 3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
- Hood-buckling creases
- Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags
- Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters
- Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system
- 1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
- Continuously variable valve timing control system
- Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
- Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags, seatbelt & occupant classification sensors
- Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Fine vision electoluminescent gauges
- AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, (4) speakers
