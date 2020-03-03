Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

S

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,400KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4752753
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL784238
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Silver Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Safety
  • 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
  • Rear child safety door locks
  • LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Suspension
  • Independent Front Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
Convenience
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front/rear door pockets
  • Front passenger seatback pocket
Security
  • Vehicle security system
Additional Features
  • LED Taillights
  • Battery Saver
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Exterior temp display
  • Electronic drive-by-wire throttle
  • Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams
  • P205/55HR16 all-season tires
  • Silver interior trim
  • Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors
  • Nissan vehicle immobilizer system
  • (2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
  • Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
  • 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers
  • Nissan Direct Ignition System
  • Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
  • Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat
  • Overhead LED map lights
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature
  • Rear seat centre console w/cupholders
  • Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed
  • Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags
  • Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin
  • Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
  • Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights
  • Active brake limited slip
  • 3-point ELR driver seatbelts
  • 3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
  • Hood-buckling creases
  • Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags
  • Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters
  • Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system
  • 1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
  • Continuously variable valve timing control system
  • Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
  • Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags, seatbelt & occupant classification sensors
  • Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • Fine vision electoluminescent gauges
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

