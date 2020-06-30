2013 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

