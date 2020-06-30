Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

127,732 KM

Details Description Features

$10,685

+ tax & licensing
$10,685

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  • Listing ID: 5337329
  • Stock #: F38ARR
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0DL637338

$10,685

+ taxes & licensing

127,732KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38ARR
  • Mileage 127,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats
Push Button Start
Backup Camera
Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Moonroof
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

