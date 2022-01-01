Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

130,000 KM

$7,525

+ tax & licensing
$7,525

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S AC | CRUISE | EXCELLENT CONDITION |

2013 Nissan Sentra

S AC | CRUISE | EXCELLENT CONDITION |

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$7,525

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8095045
  Stock #: F4BT3A
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP6DL634816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BT3A
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

2013 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S A/C | CRUISE CONTROL 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT FWD Magnetic Gray

CVT, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/MP3/WMA Capability, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Owners comment positively on Sentra's roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Security System
Trip Computer
Exterior temp display
Front/rear door pockets
Front passenger seatback pocket
Vehicle security system
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Silver interior trim
Nissan vehicle immobilizer system
(2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat
Overhead LED map lights
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature
Rear seat centre console w/cupholders
Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags
Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin
Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Fine vision electoluminescent gauges
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Rear child safety door locks
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Active brake limited slip
3-point ELR driver seatbelts
3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
Hood-buckling creases
Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags
Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system
Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags, seatbelt & occupant classification sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Battery Saver
Independent Front Suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle
Nissan Direct Ignition System
1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable valve timing control system
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
LED Taillights
Chrome Grille
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
P205/55HR16 all-season tires
Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors
16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers
Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary input jack, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, (4) speakers
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

