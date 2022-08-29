Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

71,570 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

SL

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 9146107
  2. 9146107
  3. 9146107
  4. 9146107
  5. 9146107
  6. 9146107
  7. 9146107
  8. 9146107
  9. 9146107
  10. 9146107
  11. 9146107
  12. 9146107
  13. 9146107
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9146107
  • Stock #: 22428
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0DL678309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Amethyst Grey Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,570 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2018 Ford Escape SE
 152,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 162,829 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Mira...
 88,593 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory