2013 Nissan Versa

Listing ID: 8640875

Stock #: F4HXD2

VIN: 3N1CN7AP3DL883168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fresh Powder

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4HXD2

Mileage 97,986 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Battery Saver Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar Electric pwr steering Front vented disc/rear drum brakes Xtronic continuously variable transmission 1.6L DOHC SMPFI 16-valve I4 engine Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child-safety rear door locks Front seat side-impact airbags Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH) Side-door impact beams Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Rear outboard & centre ALR/ELR 3-point seat belts Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor ELR driver & ALR/ELR front passenger 3-point height-adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Map Lights rear window defogger REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Immobilizer key system Reclining front bucket seats 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat Dual front/rear cup holders Front 12-volt pwr outlet Driver & front passenger map pockets Side window defoggers Trunk lamp Cruise control w/steering wheel mounted controls Fabric headliner 6-way manual adjustable driver seat Woven fabric door trim Front door bottle holders Passenger visor vanity mirror w/cover Driver/front passenger visors 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: outboard 2-way adjustable head restraints Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, dual trip odometers, fuel, tachometer, washer fluid level Exterior Rear Spoiler CHROME DOOR HANDLES Multi-reflector halogen headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Colour-keyed bumpers Temporary spare tire T125/70D15 temporary spare tire Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors Front fog lights P185/65R15 all-season tires 15" aluminum-alloy wheels Green laminated glass Black grille -inc: chrome insert Convenience Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted short rod type antenna Bluetooth & audio steering wheel controls Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

