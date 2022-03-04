Menu
2013 Nissan Versa

97,986 KM

Details Description Features

$10,992

+ tax & licensing
SL

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

97,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8640875
  • Stock #: F4HXD2
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP3DL883168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,986 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Battery Saver
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Electric pwr steering
Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Xtronic continuously variable transmission
1.6L DOHC SMPFI 16-valve I4 engine
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child-safety rear door locks
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Side-door impact beams
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Rear outboard & centre ALR/ELR 3-point seat belts
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
ELR driver & ALR/ELR front passenger 3-point height-adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Map Lights
rear window defogger
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Immobilizer key system
Reclining front bucket seats
4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Dual front/rear cup holders
Front 12-volt pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger map pockets
Side window defoggers
Trunk lamp
Cruise control w/steering wheel mounted controls
Fabric headliner
6-way manual adjustable driver seat
Woven fabric door trim
Front door bottle holders
Passenger visor vanity mirror w/cover
Driver/front passenger visors
60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: outboard 2-way adjustable head restraints
Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, dual trip odometers, fuel, tachometer, washer fluid level
Rear Spoiler
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Colour-keyed bumpers
Temporary spare tire
T125/70D15 temporary spare tire
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
Front fog lights
P185/65R15 all-season tires
15" aluminum-alloy wheels
Green laminated glass
Black grille -inc: chrome insert
Power Outlet
Roof mounted short rod type antenna
Bluetooth & audio steering wheel controls
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

