2013 Nissan Versa

Listing ID: 9283282

9283282 Stock #: F4UE4J

F4UE4J VIN: 3N1CN7AP8DL895557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,646 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Battery Saver Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar Electric pwr steering Front vented disc/rear drum brakes 1.6L DOHC SMPFI 16-valve I4 engine Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child-safety rear door locks Front seat side-impact airbags Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH) Side-door impact beams Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Rear outboard & centre ALR/ELR 3-point seat belts Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags Electronic stability control (ESC) Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor ELR driver & ALR/ELR front passenger 3-point height-adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Steering Wheel Controls Tilt Steering Column tilt steering rear window defogger REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Immobilizer key system Reclining front bucket seats 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat Dual front/rear cup holders Front 12-volt pwr outlet Driver & front passenger map pockets Side window defoggers Fabric headliner 6-way manual adjustable driver seat Front door bottle holders Driver/front passenger visors Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, dual trip odometers, fuel, tachometer, washer fluid level Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Roof mounted short rod type antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Multi-reflector halogen headlamps Colour-keyed bumpers Temporary spare tire T125/70D15 temporary spare tire Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors P185/65R15 all-season tires Green laminated glass Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Audio Aux Input

