2013 Nissan Xterra

112,501 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

S RARE TRADE!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

112,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8067307
  • Stock #: F4BG1P
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW6DN821448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Knight Armour Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel/Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BG1P
  • Mileage 112,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in an extremely rare SAV that will rival the Winnipeg winter roads? Look no further! Fresh oil change along with front and rear sway bar links have been replaced on this one!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
Battery Saver
Front/rear stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
2-speed transfer case
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
4-wheel limited slip differential
Passenger side front tow hook
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Rigid multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Lower radiator area skid plate
4-wheel front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Retained accessory pwr
Dual visors w/vanity mirrors
Anti-theft alarm system
Immobilizer theft deterrent system
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Driver/front passenger door bottle holders
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Footrest
Air conditioning -inc: microfilter
Locking glove compartment w/dampening
(3) pwr outlets -inc: (1) on instrument panel, (1) in centre console, (1) in cargo area
Rear 3-passenger fold flat 60/40 split-bench seat -inc: removable seat bottom cushions, adjustable head restraints
Concealed coin box
Warning lights -inc: low washer & low fuel
Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, coolant temp, fuel level, oil pressure, voltage
Microfilter
(1) coat hook
Cargo floor -inc: EZ clean trim, Utili-track channel system, underneath floor storage compartment
(4) ceiling rear cargo hooks
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: manual driver seat w/height & lumbar adjustment, 4-way manual passenger seat, adjustable active head restraints
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Dual-note horn
Electronic brake force distribution
Front seat side-impact airbags
Energy absorbing steering column
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/passenger sensor
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Side-door guard beams
Rear 3-point seatbelts -inc: height adjusters & ALR/ELR system for outboard positions
Front 3-point seatbelts -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners w/load limiters
(3) child seat anchor tether points
Event data recorder (not for Marketing purposes)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Side Step Rails
Black pwr heated mirrors
Black door handles
Rear privacy glass (B-pillar back)
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front/rear splash guards
16" aluminum wheels
Black front bumper w/sandblast aluminum centre insert
Roof rack w/crossbars & gear basket
Roof rack rails w/air dam
Aggressive geometric fenders
Angled strut-style grille
P265/70R16 BFG Long Trail all-season tires
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Mast antenna
Bluetooth hands-free system
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: auxiliary input & USB
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

