2013 Nissan Xterra

Listing ID: 8067307

8067307 Stock #: F4BG1P

F4BG1P VIN: 5N1AN0NW6DN821448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Knight Armour Metallic

Interior Colour Steel/Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BG1P

Mileage 112,501 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD Battery Saver Front/rear stabilizer bar 4-wheel drive 2-speed transfer case 4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Engine block heater w/factory installed cord 4-wheel limited slip differential Passenger side front tow hook Independent double wishbone front suspension Rigid multi-leaf spring rear suspension Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Lower radiator area skid plate 4-wheel front vented/rear solid disc brakes Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column rear window defogger Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Retained accessory pwr Dual visors w/vanity mirrors Anti-theft alarm system Immobilizer theft deterrent system (2) front/(2) rear cup holders Driver/front passenger door bottle holders Pwr windows w/driver auto-down Overhead console w/sunglass holder Footrest Air conditioning -inc: microfilter Locking glove compartment w/dampening (3) pwr outlets -inc: (1) on instrument panel, (1) in centre console, (1) in cargo area Rear 3-passenger fold flat 60/40 split-bench seat -inc: removable seat bottom cushions, adjustable head restraints Concealed coin box Warning lights -inc: low washer & low fuel Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, coolant temp, fuel level, oil pressure, voltage Microfilter (1) coat hook Cargo floor -inc: EZ clean trim, Utili-track channel system, underneath floor storage compartment (4) ceiling rear cargo hooks Reclining front bucket seats -inc: manual driver seat w/height & lumbar adjustment, 4-way manual passenger seat, adjustable active head restraints Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Dual-note horn Electronic brake force distribution Front seat side-impact airbags Energy absorbing steering column Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/passenger sensor Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor Side-door guard beams Rear 3-point seatbelts -inc: height adjusters & ALR/ELR system for outboard positions Front 3-point seatbelts -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners w/load limiters (3) child seat anchor tether points Event data recorder (not for Marketing purposes) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Roof Rack tinted windows Side Step Rails Black pwr heated mirrors Black door handles Rear privacy glass (B-pillar back) Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel Black rear bumper Black front/rear splash guards 16" aluminum wheels Black front bumper w/sandblast aluminum centre insert Roof rack w/crossbars & gear basket Roof rack rails w/air dam Aggressive geometric fenders Angled strut-style grille P265/70R16 BFG Long Trail all-season tires Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm XM SATELLITE RADIO Mast antenna Bluetooth hands-free system AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: auxiliary input & USB Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

