2013 Porsche Cayenne

133,171 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2013 Porsche Cayenne

2013 Porsche Cayenne

2013 Porsche Cayenne

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7265222
  • Stock #: 269531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Tiptronic, 8-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

