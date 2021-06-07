2013 Porsche Cayenne

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 1 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7265222

Stock #: 269531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,171 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Headlights-Auto-Leveling Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

