Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 284,893KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4383783
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT1DS645215
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*****COMING SOON*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 13.8, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.87, Armrests: front center, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: chrome, Ashtray, Assist handle: front, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: passenger, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.21, Alternator: 180 amps, Auxiliary engine cooler, Battery rating: 730 CCA, Battery: maintenance-free, Emissions: 50 state, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: removable, Infotainment screen size: 3 in., Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Engine hour meter, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Rolling code security: key, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-link, pre-wired for phone, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal, Power windows, Rear privacy glass
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Braking Assist
  • trailer stability control
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Active grille shutters
  • Trailer Wiring
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • pre-wired for phone
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Front struts
  • Spare tire size: full-size matching
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.8
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Taillights: LED rear center
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Vanity mirrors: passenger
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Auxiliary engine cooler
  • Emissions: 50 state
  • Driver seat manual adjustments
  • Shift knob trim: chrome
  • Mirror color: black
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Axle ratio: 3.21
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Pickup bed light
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Alternator: 180 amps
  • Battery rating: 730 CCA
  • Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
  • Rear brake width: 0.87
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Front bumper color: chrome
  • Rear bumper color: chrome
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Front brake diameter: 13.2
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in.
  • Infotainment screen size: 3 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit
 117,347 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 201,364 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Buick LaCrosse ...
 236,048 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Send A Message