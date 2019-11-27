2013 RAM 1500

*****COMING SOON*****







INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 13.8, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.87, Armrests: front center, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: chrome, Ashtray, Assist handle: front, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: passenger, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.21, Alternator: 180 amps, Auxiliary engine cooler, Battery rating: 730 CCA, Battery: maintenance-free, Emissions: 50 state, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: removable, Infotainment screen size: 3 in., Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Engine hour meter, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Rolling code security: key, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-link, pre-wired for phone, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal, Power windows, Rear privacy glass

