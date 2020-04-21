2013 RAM 1500

- Powertrain
- Four-Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- Overhead Console
- CARGO LAMP
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Full Length Floor Console
- Ash Tray Lamp
- Glove Box Lamp
- Underhood Lamp
- Exterior
- tinted windows
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tire carrier winch
- Body-colour front fascia
- Safety
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
- Fog Lamps
- Dual note horn
- Front seat belt height adjusters
- Driver/front passenger side airbags
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
- 17" steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- (6) SPEAKERS
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour grille
- Windows
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- DUAL REAR EXHAUST
- SPEED CONTROL
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Electronically Controlled Throttle
- Locking Lug Nuts
- Front stabilizer bar
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Assist handles
- Front license plate bracket
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Floor tunnel insulation
- 7-Pin Wiring Harness
- MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
- Highline door trim panels
- Locking Tailgate
- Carpeted floor covering
- Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
- Front Bumper Sight Shields
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- HD engine cooling
- HD transmission oil cooler
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
- Rear under seat storage compartment
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- Front wheel spats
- Rear wheel spats
- Chrome accent shift knob
- 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
- Floor-mounted auto shift lever
- 2nd row in floor storage bins
- Full-size restricted-use spare tire
- Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
- Pwr 10-way driver seat
- Pwr lumbar
- HD front shock absorbers
- 180-amp alternator
- 5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
- Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
- HD rear shock absorbers
- SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
- Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
- 5' 7" cargo box
- LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
- Premium instrument panel bezel
- Sport tail lamps
- 20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels
