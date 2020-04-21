Menu
2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,653KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4892796
  • Stock #: 0900T
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT1DS619198
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Black Interior (AJX9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

JUST IN 2013 DODGE RAM 1500 SPORT 5.7L CREW CAB 4X4 BLACK ON BLACK THIS TRUCK TURNS HEADS FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS COMES WITH 4 LIFTED KIT BRAND NEW 35" TIRES AND 20" XD RIMS AFTER MARKET FLARES AND TUNNEL COVER THIS TRUCK HAS A FRESH SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT IS WELCOME
OAC*

Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Full Length Floor Console
  • Ash Tray Lamp
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Underhood Lamp
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Body-colour front fascia
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Driver/front passenger side airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour grille
Windows
  • Tinted windshield glass
Comfort
  • LED interior lighting
Additional Features
  • DUAL REAR EXHAUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Locking Lug Nuts
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Assist handles
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Highline door trim panels
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • Chrome accent shift knob
  • 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
  • Floor-mounted auto shift lever
  • 2nd row in floor storage bins
  • Full-size restricted-use spare tire
  • Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
  • Pwr 10-way driver seat
  • Pwr lumbar
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • 180-amp alternator
  • 5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
  • Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • 5' 7" cargo box
  • LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
  • Premium instrument panel bezel
  • Sport tail lamps
  • 20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

