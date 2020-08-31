Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 5788470
  2. 5788470
  3. 5788470
  4. 5788470
  5. 5788470
  6. 5788470
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5788470
  • Stock #: 07756
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT1DS708950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (Black)
  • Interior Colour Black Interior (AJX9)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Ram1500 Crew Cab 4x4. 5.7L Hemi engine and loaded as you would expect a Sport model to be.
Engine runs smooth and quiet ( does NOT have common Hemi Knock )
This truck looks good inside and out. Everything works as it should.
20" wheels are in excellent condition and same with the tires.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
Universal Garage Door Opener
Full Length Floor Console
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Underhood Lamp
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Tire carrier winch
Body-colour front fascia
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
17" steel spare wheel
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour grille
Tinted windshield glass
LED interior lighting
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Locking Lug Nuts
Front stabilizer bar
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Assist handles
Front license plate bracket
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor tunnel insulation
7-Pin Wiring Harness
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Highline door trim panels
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Front Bumper Sight Shields
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Rear under seat storage compartment
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Chrome accent shift knob
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Floor-mounted auto shift lever
2nd row in floor storage bins
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Pwr 10-way driver seat
Pwr lumbar
HD front shock absorbers
180-amp alternator
5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box
LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
Premium instrument panel bezel
Sport tail lamps
20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels
3.55 rear axle ratio (N/A w/DSA Differential)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2014 Hyundai Genesis...
 193,300 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Cobal...
 160,200 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L
 155,420 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory