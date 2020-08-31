2013 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console CARGO LAMP Universal Garage Door Opener Full Length Floor Console Ash Tray Lamp Glove Box Lamp Underhood Lamp Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Tire carrier winch Body-colour front fascia Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual note horn Front seat belt height adjusters Driver/front passenger side airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags 17" steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour grille Windows Tinted windshield glass Comfort LED interior lighting

Additional Features DUAL REAR EXHAUST SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar Electronically Controlled Throttle Locking Lug Nuts Front stabilizer bar Leather-wrapped steering wheel Assist handles Front license plate bracket Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Floor tunnel insulation 7-Pin Wiring Harness MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Highline door trim panels Locking Tailgate Carpeted floor covering Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Front Bumper Sight Shields 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes Rear under seat storage compartment Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats Chrome accent shift knob 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat Floor-mounted auto shift lever 2nd row in floor storage bins Full-size restricted-use spare tire Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads Pwr 10-way driver seat Pwr lumbar HD front shock absorbers 180-amp alternator 5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case HD rear shock absorbers SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector 5' 7" cargo box LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre Premium instrument panel bezel Sport tail lamps 20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels 3.55 rear axle ratio (N/A w/DSA Differential)

