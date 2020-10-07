2013 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
* Heated Steering Wheel * Cooled Seats * Keyless Entry/Start * Park Assist System * 8.4" Touchscreen w/ Uconnect * Rear Power Sliding Window * Navigation * Power Adjustable Pedals * Power 10-Way Driver Seat * 6 Speakers * Bluetooth * Trailer Brake Control * Cloth Seats * Class IV Reciever Hitch * Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle * 9 Amplified Speakers w/ Subwoofer * A/C * Security Alarm * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Underseat Compartment Storage * Second-Row In-Floor Storage Bins * * Sunroof * Backup Camera * Remote Start * Heated Front Seats * and More!Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler dodge jeep ram located at 1900 Main St., Winnipeg, mb or call us at 204-339-2011.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9