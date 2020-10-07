2013 RAM 1500

Menu
0 KM

Details Description Features

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Contact Seller
Sport | Sunroof | Backup Cam | Remote Start | Htd. Seats |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6089361
  Stock #: 20165A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

* Heated Steering Wheel * Cooled Seats * Keyless Entry/Start * Park Assist System * 8.4" Touchscreen w/ Uconnect * Rear Power Sliding Window * Navigation * Power Adjustable Pedals * Power 10-Way Driver Seat * 6 Speakers * Bluetooth * Trailer Brake Control * Cloth Seats * Class IV Reciever Hitch * Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle * 9 Amplified Speakers w/ Subwoofer * A/C * Security Alarm * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Underseat Compartment Storage * Second-Row In-Floor Storage Bins * * Sunroof * Backup Camera * Remote Start * Heated Front Seats * and More!Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler dodge jeep ram located at 1900 Main St., Winnipeg, mb or call us at 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Window
Pwr sunroof
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
Fold-flat load floor storage
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats 6-way pwr passenger seat heated steering wheel fold-flat load floor storage
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/passive entry rain sensitive windshield wipers remote proximity keyless entry SmartBeam headlamps
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation 7" TFT instrument cluster
BRIGHT WHITE
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

