2013 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Sliding Rear Window Pwr sunroof Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Sport Performance Hood Fold-flat load floor storage 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 121-LITRE FUEL TANK 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD) BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats 6-way pwr passenger seat heated steering wheel fold-flat load floor storage CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/passive entry rain sensitive windshield wipers remote proximity keyless entry SmartBeam headlamps PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation 7" TFT instrument cluster BRIGHT WHITE P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD) 25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals Requires Subscription

