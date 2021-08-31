Menu
2013 RAM 1500

170,285 KM

Details Description

$16,888

4WD Quad Cab 140.5 SLT

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

170,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8018892
  • Stock #: 1605
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT9DS611605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
Vehicle Description

2013 RAM 1500 SLT

SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 4WD, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, 6 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS YES, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, TRACTION CONTROL
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

