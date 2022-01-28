Menu
2013 RAM 1500

105,773 KM

Details

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

ST | Locally Owned & Serviced | V6 Engine | 4WD | Tow Package | Spray In Liner |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

105,773KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8157811
  Stock #: F4C3E7
  VIN: 3C6JR7DG0DG573449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Prairie Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 105,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Low Kilometres! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
3.6L V6 Engine
8Speed Automatic Transmission
Spray In Bed Liner
Rear Sliding Window
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
7-Pin Wiring Harness
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
8' cargo box
HD front shock absorbers
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags -inc: passenger on/off switch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
SPEED CONTROL
Base Door Trim Panel
Front air conditioning
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Black vinyl floor covering
Floor tunnel insulation
Black instrument panel bezel
12V aux pwr outlet
Behind the seat storage bin
Front armrest w/cupholders
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: vehicle info centre
Automatic Transmission
Full-Size Spare Tire
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Fixed rear window
Tire carrier winch
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Tinted windshield glass
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Black rear bumper
Locking Tailgate
Black front bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
Black manual mirrors
Gray upper front fascia
Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Media hub -inc: USB port, aux input
Rear Sliding Window
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Conventional Spare Tire
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
8 Cyl Engine
3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator, 3.21 rear axle ratio, aux transmission cooler, engine oil cooler, rear stabilizer bar
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels, SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service, bright front bumper, bright rear bumper, bright grille, chrome appearance group, cloth 40/20/40 bench seat, carpeted floor covering, front floor mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

