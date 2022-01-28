Menu
2013 RAM 1500

144,439 KM

Details Description Features

$15,326

+ tax & licensing
$15,326

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST 2-Door Standard Cab

2013 RAM 1500

ST 2-Door Standard Cab

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$15,326

+ taxes & licensing

144,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8162551
  • Stock #: F4CVJ4
  • VIN: 3C6JR7DP6DG552900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,439 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
7-Pin Wiring Harness
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
8' cargo box
HD front shock absorbers
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags -inc: passenger on/off switch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
SPEED CONTROL
Base Door Trim Panel
Front air conditioning
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Black vinyl floor covering
Floor tunnel insulation
Black instrument panel bezel
12V aux pwr outlet
Behind the seat storage bin
Front armrest w/cupholders
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: vehicle info centre
Automatic Transmission
Full-Size Spare Tire
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Fixed rear window
Tire carrier winch
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Tinted windshield glass
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Black rear bumper
Locking Tailgate
Black front bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
Black manual mirrors
Gray upper front fascia
Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Media hub -inc: USB port, aux input
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

