$15,326+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
2013 RAM 1500
ST 2-Door Standard Cab
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$15,326
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8162551
- Stock #: F4CVJ4
- VIN: 3C6JR7DP6DG552900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 144,439 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.