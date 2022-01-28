2013 RAM 1500

$15,326 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 4 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8162551

8162551 Stock #: F4CVJ4

F4CVJ4 VIN: 3C6JR7DP6DG552900

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 144,439 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive Rear Stabilizer Bar Pwr rack & pinion steering Front stabilizer bar 160-amp alternator Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case 7-Pin Wiring Harness 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 8' cargo box HD front shock absorbers 121-LITRE FUEL TANK HD rear shock absorbers Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector 4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Dual note horn Front seat belt height adjusters Driver/front passenger side airbags Front side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags -inc: passenger on/off switch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column SPEED CONTROL Base Door Trim Panel Front air conditioning Assist handles Rear dome lamp Sentry key theft deterrent system Pwr accessory delay Black vinyl floor covering Floor tunnel insulation Black instrument panel bezel 12V aux pwr outlet Behind the seat storage bin Front armrest w/cupholders Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: vehicle info centre Powertrain Automatic Transmission Exterior Full-Size Spare Tire tinted windows CARGO LAMP Auto On/Off Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Fixed rear window Tire carrier winch Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket Tinted windshield glass MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Black rear bumper Locking Tailgate Black front bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats 17" steel spare wheel Black manual mirrors Gray upper front fascia Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player (6) SPEAKERS Fixed long mast antenna Media hub -inc: USB port, aux input Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Passenger Airbag On/Off Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.