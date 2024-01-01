Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 2500

173,098 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 RAM 2500

Outdoorsman

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 2500

Outdoorsman

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1709596004
  2. 1709596013
  3. 1709596021
  4. 1709596029
  5. 1709596042
  6. 1709596051
  7. 1709596060
  8. 1709596071
  9. 1709596082
  10. 1709596092
  11. 1709596103
  12. 1709596113
  13. 1709596121
  14. 1709596129
  15. 1709596138
  16. 1709596145
  17. 1709596153
  18. 1709596160
  19. 1709596168
  20. 1709596176
  21. 1709596185
  22. 1709596192
  23. 1709596200
  24. 1709596208
  25. 1709596217
  26. 1709596225
  27. 1709596232
  28. 1709596241
  29. 1709596249
  30. 1709596257
  31. 1709596273
  32. 1709596287
  33. 1709596294
  34. 1709596306
  35. 1709596315
  36. 1709596322
  37. 1709596331
  38. 1709596339
  39. 1709596347
  40. 1709596362
  41. 1709596371
  42. 1709596378
  43. 1709596386
  44. 1709596394
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
173,098KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL3DG573251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2015 Subaru WRX STI Manual w/Sport Pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Subaru WRX STI Manual w/Sport Pkg 148,570 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Access Cab V6 Auto for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Access Cab V6 Auto 212,481 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT - 6.6L DURAMAX - LONG BOX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT - 6.6L DURAMAX - LONG BOX 196,501 KM $39,399 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 2500