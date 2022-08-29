2013 RAM 2500

$44,600 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9093808

9093808 Stock #: DT7639

DT7639 VIN: 3C6UR5ML0DG569433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # DT7639

Mileage 169,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.