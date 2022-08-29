Menu
2013 RAM 2500

172,000 KM

$38,699

+ tax & licensing
$38,699

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

SLT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

172,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9230809
  Stock #: 1226
  VIN: 3C6UR5CL6DG581605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS 4X4 LIFTED WITH LOW KMS. THIS TRUCK HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO HITS WHICH IS GOOD TO SEE. INCLUDES COMMAND START AND UPGRADED BIG HEAD UNIT WITH BLUETOOTH AND BACKUP CAMERA IN IT WHICH IS A NICE UPGRADE LIKE THE NEWER RAMS HAVE. THE LIFT KIT IS ONLY A YEAR OLD WITH  AFTERMARKET WHEELS AND TIRES THAT ARE IN GOOD SHAPE. THIS TRUCK IS THE BEST PRICE IN CANADA FOR THE YEAR AND KMS IT HAS, WON'T FIND A BETTER DEAL THEN THIS WITH ALL THE WORK DONE TO THE TRUCK. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
command start
Turbocharged

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

