2013 RAM Cargo Van

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Overhead Console Compact Spare Tire Variable intermittent windshield wipers Instrument cluster w/tachometer Halogen headlamps w/off time delay Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Driver knee-bolster air bag Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Comfort Rear dome lamp Air filtration Left rear quarter trim storage bin Exterior Tire carrier winch Body Colour Fascias Trim Black grille Media / Nav / Comm Fixed long mast antenna

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Tip Start Interior Observation Mirror Liftgate flood lamp Black door handles Front passenger assist handle 160-amp alternator Door courtesy lamps Dual Glove Boxes HD radiator active head restraints outside temp display in odometer Front Rubber Floor Covering Belt mouldings Black sill applique Front courtesy/map lamps 200-KPH primary speedometer Dual note horns Sliding door alert warning Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags Lower IP cubby bin HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler Tilt/telescope steering column Front seat side-impact air bags 2nd row overhead assist handles 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers Delete 2nd & 3rd row bench seats Pwr front windows w/driver 1-touch Seatback grocery bag hooks LATCH ready child seat anchoring system Accent bodyside moulding Driver sunvisor w/mirror Dual fold-away heated pwr mirrors Flat load floor Front passenger sunvisor w/mirror LH & RH sliding doors w/o glass 3.6L VVT V6 engine Commercial wgn suspension Solid inserts for rear doors, rear quarter, liftgate 730-amp maintenance free battery

