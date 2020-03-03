Menu
2013 Scion FR-S

Man

2013 Scion FR-S

Man

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

Contact Seller

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,750KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4795020
  • Stock #: 07705
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA14D1702642
Exterior Colour
Whiteout (White)
Interior Colour
Black (A)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Scion FR-S sports coupe. Looks great inside and out. This car has been cared for and it shows. No modifications ever.
Runs and drives excellent.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front Cup Holders
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors
  • Front centre console
  • Projector style halogen headlamps
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Limited Slip Differential
  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL W/TRACTION CONTROL
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Power Options
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Electric rear window defroster w/timer
  • Anti-lock brake system w/electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Driver & front passenger side airbags
  • Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
  • Front & rear curtain airbags
  • Aluminum sport pedals w/rubber inserts
  • UV glass protection
  • Smart stop technology
  • Front door integrated bottle holders
  • 17" aluminum alloy wheels
  • T135/80D16 temporary spare tire
  • Front/rear ventilated disc brakes
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (8) speakers, aux input jack, USB port, Bluetooth capability
  • P215/45R17 summer tires
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, water temp gauge, multi-information display, digital & analog speedometer
  • Passenger side rear walk-in assist
  • Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
  • Rear flat-folding bench seat
  • Front bucket seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft/vertical/recline adjustments, passenger fore/aft/recline adjustments
  • Front MacPherson/rear double wishbone type suspension
  • 2.0L DOHC horizontally opposed 16-valve flat 4 boxer engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT)
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant sensor, supplemental restraint system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

