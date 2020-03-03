2013 Scion FR-S

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Front Cup Holders

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors

Front centre console

Projector style halogen headlamps Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Limited Slip Differential

6-Speed Manual Transmission

Engine Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist

VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL W/TRACTION CONTROL Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Power Options 12V pwr outlet

Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/auto up/down

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

Electric rear window defroster w/timer

Anti-lock brake system w/electronic brakeforce distribution

Driver & front passenger side airbags

Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors

Front & rear curtain airbags

Aluminum sport pedals w/rubber inserts

UV glass protection

Smart stop technology

Front door integrated bottle holders

17" aluminum alloy wheels

T135/80D16 temporary spare tire

Front/rear ventilated disc brakes

AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (8) speakers, aux input jack, USB port, Bluetooth capability

P215/45R17 summer tires

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, water temp gauge, multi-information display, digital & analog speedometer

Passenger side rear walk-in assist

Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel

Rear flat-folding bench seat

Front bucket seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft/vertical/recline adjustments, passenger fore/aft/recline adjustments

Front MacPherson/rear double wishbone type suspension

2.0L DOHC horizontally opposed 16-valve flat 4 boxer engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT)

Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant sensor, supplemental restraint system

