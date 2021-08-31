2013 Scion FR-S

$11,599 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7594783

7594783 Stock #: F46D4Y

F46D4Y VIN: JF1ZNAA12D2720602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Firestorm

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F46D4Y

Mileage 91,032 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 17" aluminum alloy wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

