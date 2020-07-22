2013 Smart fortwo

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Power Options Pwr Heated Mirrors Pwr windows Comfort Lockable Glove Compartment Convenience dual cup holders Trim Leather shift knob Safety Head & thorax side air bags Electronic stability program (ESP) w/hill start assist

Additional Features INTERIOR LIGHTING Exterior temp indicator LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Heated rear window Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) Pwr tailgate release 12V socket Visors w/passenger vanity mirror Full-size driver & passenger front air bags Passenger seat occupancy recognition system Body colour fuel filler door Front & rear crash elements Driver & passenger knee air bags Seat belts w/belt pretensioners & force limiters Breakdown kit 1.0L MPFI I3 engine Instrument cluster -inc: multifunction display, current gear, fuel gauge, service interval indicator, trip recorder, clock 5-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode Dashboard instruments -inc: cockpit clock, rev counter Storage compartments -inc: door panels, next to steering wheel, seatback sides Electronic pwr steering Provision for audio installation License plate adapter Exterior appearance pkg -inc: front spoiler, rear apron & side skirts in bodypanel colour Removable roof bars -inc: storage compartment for roof bars in tailgate Speed-sensitive interval wipers -inc: auto wipe/wash function Air conditioning w/auto temp control -inc: dust & pollen filter Remote keyless entry -inc: immobilizer, panic button, remote roof open Pwr hydraulic front disc/rear drum brakes Top tether Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution Folding armrest (N/A w/IBE Crystal Grey Seat Trim)

