Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Smart fortwo

45,100 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Smart fortwo

2013 Smart fortwo

PASSION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Smart fortwo

PASSION

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 5531748
  2. 5531748
  3. 5531748
  4. 5531748
  5. 5531748
  6. 5531748
  7. 5531748
  8. 5531748
  9. 5531748
  10. 5531748
  11. 5531748
  12. 5531748
  13. 5531748
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5531748
  • Stock #: Peter1
  • VIN: WMEEK3BA7DK620508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Red (IAG)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # Peter1
  • Mileage 45,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a great looking little convertible with very low km's. Stunning Silver Metallic with Beautiful strawberry dessert interior.
Power top, auto trans, sirius satellite radio, cruise control, bluetooth, power windows and locks, keyless entry, etc.
Great fuel economy and fun to drive.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Pwr Heated Mirrors
Pwr windows
Lockable Glove Compartment
dual cup holders
Leather shift knob
Head & thorax side air bags
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/hill start assist
INTERIOR LIGHTING
Exterior temp indicator
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Heated rear window
Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
Pwr tailgate release
12V socket
Visors w/passenger vanity mirror
Full-size driver & passenger front air bags
Passenger seat occupancy recognition system
Body colour fuel filler door
Front & rear crash elements
Driver & passenger knee air bags
Seat belts w/belt pretensioners & force limiters
Breakdown kit
1.0L MPFI I3 engine
Instrument cluster -inc: multifunction display, current gear, fuel gauge, service interval indicator, trip recorder, clock
5-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode
Dashboard instruments -inc: cockpit clock, rev counter
Storage compartments -inc: door panels, next to steering wheel, seatback sides
Electronic pwr steering
Provision for audio installation
License plate adapter
Exterior appearance pkg -inc: front spoiler, rear apron & side skirts in bodypanel colour
Removable roof bars -inc: storage compartment for roof bars in tailgate
Speed-sensitive interval wipers -inc: auto wipe/wash function
Air conditioning w/auto temp control -inc: dust & pollen filter
Remote keyless entry -inc: immobilizer, panic button, remote roof open
Pwr hydraulic front disc/rear drum brakes
Top tether
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution
Folding armrest (N/A w/IBE Crystal Grey Seat Trim)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2012 Honda Odyssey E...
 194,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R/T
 221,300 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4
 188,500 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory