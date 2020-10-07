2013 Subaru Impreza

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag 16" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels Drivers side knee air bag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.