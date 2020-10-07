Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

112,306 KM

Details Description Features

$9,889

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2.0i w/Touring Pkg Manual Transmission - Safetied!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

112,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084660
  • Stock #: F3NTJH
  • VIN: JF1GPAD63DG841702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,306 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru Impreza White 2.0i ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V 5-Speed Manual AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Roof Rack
All Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
16" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels
Drivers side knee air bag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
5 Spd Manual Transmission

