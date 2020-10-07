+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
2013 Subaru Impreza White 2.0i ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V 5-Speed Manual AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.
