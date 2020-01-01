Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Outback

53,682 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

Limited* AWD/B.cam/Nav/Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Outback

Limited* AWD/B.cam/Nav/Roof

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

53,682KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6245073
  • Stock #: 24714
  • VIN: 4S4BRGLCXD3212577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24714
  • Mileage 53,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and see this low mileage 2013 Subaru outback! Well equipped with great options such as all wheel drive, backup camera, bluetooth, heated leather seats, navigation system, sunroof, satellite radio, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and tons more! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 7,416 KM
$42,997 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 32,467 KM
$15,388 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 22,658 KM
$25,388 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory