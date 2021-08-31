Menu
2013 Subaru Outback

133,734 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

3.6R w/Limited Pkg, POWER SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

133,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8011797
  • Stock #: 211401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,734 KM

Vehicle Description

* All Wheel Drive. * Navigation. * Keyless Entry. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Heated Front Seats. * Leather Seats. * Power Front Seats. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. * Premium Sound System. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror. * Front Fog Lights.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
STANDARD PAINT
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
VENETIAN RED PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

