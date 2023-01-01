2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 8 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10363218

10363218 Stock #: F577J3

F577J3 VIN: JF2GPACC1D2894379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F577J3

Mileage 145,863 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Stainless steel exhaust tips Pwr rack & pinion steering Liquid-filled rubber engine mounts Electronic throttle control (ETC) Hill holder system 2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system Front independent MacPherson strut suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar Pwr disc brakes w/brake override Rear independent double-wishbone suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch Automatic Lineartronic CVT transmission Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Carpeted floor mats Rear window defogger w/timer Rear seat HVAC ducts Cloth door trim Illuminated ignition key ring Retractable cargo cover Cargo area tie-down hooks Front armrest Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer Chrome interior door handles Lockable & illuminated glove box Front/rear door integrated bottle holders Dome light w/off delay Storage compartments in doors Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints -inc: centre armrest w/dual cup holders Dual front visors w/mirrors Cargo area light w/switch (4) utility hooks Outboard seating assist grips Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay Automatic climate control w/air filtration 4.3" multi-function display -inc: fuel economy, ambient temp, trip computer, eco-guide, clock, maintenance reminder Instrument panel -inc: ECO gauge, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer Passenger side seatback storage pocket Pwr windows -inc: driver window auto up/down Side ground effects w/side cladding Safety Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Side-impact door beams Front/rear side curtain airbags Front & rear crumple zones Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH) Whiplash-reducing front seats 3-point seat belts -inc: front height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors Drivers side knee airbag Convenience Clock Exterior Body-colour door handles Front fog lights Black roof rails Wiper De-icer Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors 17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels Privacy windows Hexagonal chrome grille 225/55R17 all-season tires Compact T145/90D16 spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Additional Features Maintenance reminder ambient temp Lights -inc: map spotlights eco-guide 4.3" multi-function display -inc: fuel economy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.