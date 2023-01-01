Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

145,863 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

145,863KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10363218
  Stock #: F577J3
  VIN: JF2GPACC1D2894379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # F577J3
  • Mileage 145,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Stainless steel exhaust tips
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Liquid-filled rubber engine mounts
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Hill holder system
2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar
Pwr disc brakes w/brake override
Rear independent double-wishbone suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar
Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Automatic Lineartronic CVT transmission

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Carpeted floor mats
Rear window defogger w/timer
Rear seat HVAC ducts
Cloth door trim
Illuminated ignition key ring
Retractable cargo cover
Cargo area tie-down hooks
Front armrest
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Chrome interior door handles
Lockable & illuminated glove box
Front/rear door integrated bottle holders
Dome light w/off delay
Storage compartments in doors
Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints -inc: centre armrest w/dual cup holders
Dual front visors w/mirrors
Cargo area light w/switch
(4) utility hooks
Outboard seating assist grips
Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay
Automatic climate control w/air filtration
4.3" multi-function display -inc: fuel economy, ambient temp, trip computer, eco-guide, clock, maintenance reminder
Instrument panel -inc: ECO gauge, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer
Passenger side seatback storage pocket
Pwr windows -inc: driver window auto up/down
Side ground effects w/side cladding

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
Whiplash-reducing front seats
3-point seat belts -inc: front height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
Drivers side knee airbag

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Black roof rails
Wiper De-icer
Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors
17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels
Privacy windows
Hexagonal chrome grille
225/55R17 all-season tires
Compact T145/90D16 spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features

Maintenance reminder
ambient temp
Lights -inc: map spotlights
eco-guide
4.3" multi-function display -inc: fuel economy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

