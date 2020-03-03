2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Safety Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags

Side-impact door beams

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Front & rear crumple zones Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-colour door handles Convenience Carpeted floor mats

Rear window defogger w/timer Comfort Rear seat HVAC ducts

Cargo area light w/switch Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Exterior Front fog lights Security Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer

Additional Features Stainless steel exhaust tips

Cloth door trim

Black roof rails

Liquid-filled rubber engine mounts

Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)

Illuminated ignition key ring

Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction

Retractable cargo cover

Wiper De-icer

Cargo area tie-down hooks

Front armrest

Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade

Chrome interior door handles

Lockable & illuminated glove box

Leather-wrapped gear selector

Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors

Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)

Front/rear door integrated bottle holders

Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors

Storage compartments in doors

17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels

Privacy windows

Rear spoiler w/integrated brake light

Hexagonal chrome grille

Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints -inc: centre armrest w/dual cup holders

Dual front visors w/mirrors

(4) utility hooks

Whiplash-reducing front seats

Outboard seating assist grips

Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay

225/55R17 all-season tires

Automatic Xenon HID headlights w/auto leveling

Electronic throttle control (ETC)

Hill holder system

2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system

Front independent MacPherson strut suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar

Pwr disc brakes w/brake override

Rear independent double-wishbone suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar

Automatic climate control w/air filtration

Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Compact T145/90D16 spare tire

4.3" multi-function display -inc: fuel economy, ambient temp, trip computer, eco-guide, clock, maintenance reminder

Instrument panel -inc: ECO gauge, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer

Passenger side seatback storage pocket

Pwr windows -inc: driver window auto up/down

Side ground effects w/side cladding

3-point seat belts -inc: front height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors

Drivers side knee airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.