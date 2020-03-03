Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,400KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4795023
  • Stock #: 07708
  • VIN: JF2GPACC9D2815945
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Silica (Black)
Interior Colour
Ebony (20)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

COMING SOON!!!! Here is a 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek2.0 Premium nicely equipped with AWD, automatic transmission, heated seats, power windows & Locks, alloy wheels and much more.
Nice condition both inside and out. Non smoker, no pets.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Front & rear crumple zones
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
Convenience
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
Comfort
  • Rear seat HVAC ducts
  • Cargo area light w/switch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Exterior
  • Front fog lights
Security
  • Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Stainless steel exhaust tips
  • Cloth door trim
  • Black roof rails
  • Liquid-filled rubber engine mounts
  • Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
  • Illuminated ignition key ring
  • Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
  • Retractable cargo cover
  • Wiper De-icer
  • Cargo area tie-down hooks
  • Front armrest
  • Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade
  • Chrome interior door handles
  • Lockable & illuminated glove box
  • Leather-wrapped gear selector
  • Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
  • Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
  • Front/rear door integrated bottle holders
  • Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors
  • Storage compartments in doors
  • 17" x 7.0" aluminum alloy wheels
  • Privacy windows
  • Rear spoiler w/integrated brake light
  • Hexagonal chrome grille
  • Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints -inc: centre armrest w/dual cup holders
  • Dual front visors w/mirrors
  • (4) utility hooks
  • Whiplash-reducing front seats
  • Outboard seating assist grips
  • Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay
  • 225/55R17 all-season tires
  • Automatic Xenon HID headlights w/auto leveling
  • Electronic throttle control (ETC)
  • Hill holder system
  • 2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system
  • Front independent MacPherson strut suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar
  • Pwr disc brakes w/brake override
  • Rear independent double-wishbone suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar
  • Automatic climate control w/air filtration
  • Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
  • Compact T145/90D16 spare tire
  • 4.3" multi-function display -inc: fuel economy, ambient temp, trip computer, eco-guide, clock, maintenance reminder
  • Instrument panel -inc: ECO gauge, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer
  • Passenger side seatback storage pocket
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver window auto up/down
  • Side ground effects w/side cladding
  • 3-point seat belts -inc: front height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
  • Drivers side knee airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

