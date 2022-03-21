Menu
2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara

106,506 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX

2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

106,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8674136
  • Stock #: 22207
  • VIN: JS3TD0D43D4100253

  • Exterior Colour Black[Pearl Black Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,506 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

204-272-6161

