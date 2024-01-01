Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2013 Suzuki SX4

186,831 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JX

2013 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JX

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,831KM
VIN JS2YA5A30D6100095

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,831 KM

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front-wheel drive
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
CVT Transmission
Front MacPherson strut suspension
2.0L DOHC MFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine

Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Side Skirts
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
P205/60R16 tires
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Black roof rails
Body-coloured pwr heated mirrors
16" aluminum wheels
Wheel arch extensions

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Cargo Area Cover
Driver footrest
Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Front map lights
Front/rear door pockets
Passenger seatback pocket
Front/rear door armrests
Pwr windows w/driver side express down
60/40 split folding rear seatback w/head restraints
Electric rear hatch release
(2) Front & (2) rear assist grips
3-position centre cabin light w/fade out
Rear cargo storage pocket
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, digital clock, outside temp, fuel consumption & range, lights on & key in ignition reminders, low fuel indicator
Cup holders -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Bottle holders -inc: (2) front, (2) rear
Leather wrapped steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls
Dark chrome centre console garnish

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger front airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Side-impact beams
3-point ELR seat belts for all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners
Side curtain airbags (front/rear seating positions)
Front seat belt shoulder height adjusters
ISO-FIX child safety seat provisions
Rear seat anchors & tethers
Front/rear seat mounted side airbags

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (4) speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (4) speakers, speed sensing volume control, aux input

Aux input
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
speed sensing volume control

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2013 Suzuki SX4