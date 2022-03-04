Menu
2013 Suzuki SX4

102,079 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2013 Suzuki SX4

2013 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JA

2013 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JA

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8577272
  • Stock #: 22200
  • VIN: JS2YA5A10D6100225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Indigo Blue Pearl]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,079 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

