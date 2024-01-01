$19,988+ tax & licensing
2013 TIMBER RIDGE 280RKS
Amazing Deal! | Recliners | Dining Table & Chairs
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
** FINANCING AVAILABLE **
Check out this recently traded 2013 Timber Ridge 280RKS!
Dry Weight 7,700 lbs
GVWR 9,500 lbs
Hitch Weight 985 lbs
Length 33.50 ft
Fresh Water Tank Capacity 66 Gallons
Grey Holding Tank Capacity 40 Gallons
Black Holding Tank Capacity 40 Gallons
Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RV's are completely safety-certified and come with a Carfax history report at no charge!
This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!
Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today!
DP#0038
West Coast Auto & RV
204-831-5005