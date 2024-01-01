$20,991+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Avalon
XLE Premium
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$20,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1424
- Mileage 118,344 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***ONE OWNER, ONE OF A KIND, BEAUTIFUL TOYOTA AVALON IS HERE! ONLY 118K KMS, EXCEPTIONAL LUXURY, AMAZINGLY SPACIOUS, PEARL WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK AND BEIGE INTERIOR, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF, BLACK ROOF, TINTED GLASS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, WARRANTY, 2 KEYS AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $20,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.1, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Interior accents: chrome / woodgrain, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone, Touch-sensitive controls, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 6.1 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: power / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Emergency interior trunk release, Impact absorbing seats: dual front, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Power windows: safety reverse, Window defogger: rear
