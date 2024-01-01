Menu
2013 Toyota Avalon

ONE OWNER, ONE OF A KIND, BEAUTIFUL TOYOTA AVALON IS HERE! ONLY 118K KMS, EXCEPTIONAL LUXURY, AMAZINGLY SPACIOUS, PEARL WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK AND BEIGE INTERIOR, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF, BLACK ROOF, TINTED GLASS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, WARRANTY, 2 KEYS AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!

VALUE PRICED AT $20,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED

INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.1, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Interior accents: chrome / woodgrain, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone, Touch-sensitive controls, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 6.1 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: power / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Emergency interior trunk release, Impact absorbing seats: dual front, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Power windows: safety reverse, Window defogger: rear

2013 Toyota Avalon

118,344 KM

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Avalon

XLE Premium

2013 Toyota Avalon

XLE Premium

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,344KM
VIN 4T1BK1EB3DU005206

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1424
  • Mileage 118,344 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***ONE OWNER, ONE OF A KIND, BEAUTIFUL TOYOTA AVALON IS HERE! ONLY 118K KMS, EXCEPTIONAL LUXURY, AMAZINGLY SPACIOUS, PEARL WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK AND BEIGE INTERIOR, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF, BLACK ROOF, TINTED GLASS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, WARRANTY, 2 KEYS AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!

*****VALUE PRICED AT $20,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.1, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Interior accents: chrome / woodgrain, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone, Touch-sensitive controls, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 6.1 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: power / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Emergency interior trunk release, Impact absorbing seats: dual front, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Power windows: safety reverse, Window defogger: rear

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Convenience

Clock

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear struts
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear brake width: 0.4
Rear seat folding
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Front brake width: 1.1
Steering ratio: 14.8
Power outlet(s): three 12V
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Rear brake diameter: 11.1
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 6.1 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release
Reading lights: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone
Interior accents: chrome / woodgrain
Moonroof / Sunroof: power / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2013 Toyota Avalon