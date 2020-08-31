Menu
2013 Toyota Avalon

132,510 KM

Details Description Features

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5784954
  • Stock #: F3KEDD
  • VIN: 4T1BK1EB0DU009391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,510 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Driver & front passenger knee airbags
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

