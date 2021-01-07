2013 Toyota Avalon

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Driver & front passenger knee airbags 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror 18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

