2013 Toyota Camry

130,417 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

XLE

XLE

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

130,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5658639
  • Stock #: F3BNZP
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK8DU077320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3BNZP
  • Mileage 130,417 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Windows-Power

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

