2013 Toyota Corolla

156,000 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

S1.8L

S1.8L

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7639672
  Stock #: 1105
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE6DC121863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1105
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2013 Toyota Corolla S
Well Equipped Toyota Corolla S!!! This is your perfect daily driver! Excellent on fuel, & backed by the TOYOTA name!! Tinted Windows, USB / AUX Input Ports, BLUETOOTH, Alloys, Fog Lights, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 156,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Temporary spare tire

