2013 Toyota Highlander

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
- Door Map Pockets
- Cargo area lamp
- Carpeted floor mats
- Front seatback storage pockets
- Front/rear cup holders
- Front centre console box
- Projector style automatic halogen headlamps
- Windows
-
- REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
- Privacy Glass
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Child protector rear door locks
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Front seat-mounted side airbags
- Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
- Front passenger airbag status indicator
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Digital clock
- Diversity antenna
- Comfort
-
- Illuminated Entry System
- Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
- Powertrain
-
- Power Options
-
- Retained accessory pwr
- Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- Exterior
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Colour-keyed door handles
- reading lamps
- Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
- Front/rear splash guards
- gas shock absorbers
- Front tow hook
- Door courtesy lamps
- Flip-up rear hatch glass
- Coat hooks
- Scuff Plates
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Overhead sunglasses storage
- Cargo area tonneau cover
- Cargo area tie-down rings
- Fabric door trim
- Conversation mirror
- Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
- Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
- Tire pressure warning system
- 12V accessory pwr outlet
- Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
- 3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
- Under cargo area storage compartment
- Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
- Hill start assist control (HAC)
- Downhill assist control (DAC)
- P245/65R17 all-season tires
- Colour-keyed foldable pwr heated mirrors
- Front bucket seats -inc: active headrests w/whiplash protection
- Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
- Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid
- 8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar, recline, cushion height, fore/aft
- 4-way manual passenger seat adjustments -inc: recline, fore/aft
- HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
- 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
- Anti-vibration subframe
- Full-time four wheel drive
- MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
- Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
- Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter
- AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA)
