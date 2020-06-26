Menu
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2013 Toyota Highlander

2013 Toyota Highlander

2013 Toyota Highlander

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  • 208,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5259113
  • Stock #: 07735
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH1DS180644
Exterior Colour
Sizzling Crimson Mica (Red)
Interior Colour
Black (A)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2013 Toyota Highlander 4WD 7 Passenger. One of the most dependable SUV's built. Loaded with Leather, heated seats, power seat, power sunroof, etc.
Very nice condition both inside and out.
This Highlander is priced to sell.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Cargo area lamp
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Front seatback storage pockets
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front centre console box
  • Projector style automatic halogen headlamps
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Privacy Glass
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child protector rear door locks
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
  • Front passenger airbag status indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Diversity antenna
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry System
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Exterior
  • Roof rack w/crossbars
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • reading lamps
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • Front/rear splash guards
  • gas shock absorbers
  • Front tow hook
  • Door courtesy lamps
  • Flip-up rear hatch glass
  • Coat hooks
  • Scuff Plates
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Overhead sunglasses storage
  • Cargo area tonneau cover
  • Cargo area tie-down rings
  • Fabric door trim
  • Conversation mirror
  • Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Tire pressure warning system
  • 12V accessory pwr outlet
  • Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
  • 3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
  • Under cargo area storage compartment
  • Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
  • Hill start assist control (HAC)
  • Downhill assist control (DAC)
  • P245/65R17 all-season tires
  • Colour-keyed foldable pwr heated mirrors
  • Front bucket seats -inc: active headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
  • Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid
  • 8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar, recline, cushion height, fore/aft
  • 4-way manual passenger seat adjustments -inc: recline, fore/aft
  • HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • Anti-vibration subframe
  • Full-time four wheel drive
  • MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
  • Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
  • Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter
  • AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

