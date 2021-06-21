Menu
2013 Toyota Highlander

147,078 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2013 Toyota Highlander

2013 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr LE Upgrade New Tires!

2013 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr LE Upgrade New Tires!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

147,078KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7357868
  • Stock #: F43TPG
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH4DS270404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a bigger All-Wheel Drive SUV with classic Toyota reliability? You found it!
Sunroof
Power Seat
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Spoiler
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Capability
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

