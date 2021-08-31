Menu
2013 Toyota Highlander

80,950 KM

Details Description Features

$25,996

+ tax & licensing
$25,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2013 Toyota Highlander

2013 Toyota Highlander

Base* 4WD/6 SEATER/Reverse Camera/Power Liftgate

2013 Toyota Highlander

Base* 4WD/6 SEATER/Reverse Camera/Power Liftgate

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$25,996

+ taxes & licensing

80,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7774083
  • Stock #: 25186
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH5DS180761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25186
  • Mileage 80,950 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * 6 SEATER, REAR AIR, 4WD, REVERSE CAMERA, BUCKET SEATS ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Have ROOM for the FAMILY in this SPACIOUS, EFFICIENT & VERSATILE 2013 Toyota Highlander! Features include 6 SEATER BUCKET SEATS, REAR AIR, 4WD, REVERSE CAMERA, power windows & door locks, cruise control & more! Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
