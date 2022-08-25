2013 Toyota Highlander

$25,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 2 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8991331

8991331 Stock #: F4PKMF

F4PKMF VIN: 5TDBK3EHXDS211342

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Ash

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 154,206 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Stainless Steel exhaust system Front/rear stabilizer bars Electric pwr rack & pinion steering gas shock absorbers Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Front tow hook HD battery, starter, alternator & heater 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Anti-vibration subframe Full-time four wheel drive MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter Exterior Fog Lights REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Privacy Glass FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Colour-keyed door handles Front/rear splash guards Flip-up rear hatch glass Roof rack w/crossbars Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer P245/65R17 all-season tires Projector style automatic halogen headlamps Colour-keyed foldable pwr heated mirrors Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Digital clock Illuminated Entry System Engine Immobilizer Door Map Pockets Rear window defroster w/timer Cargo area lamp Retained accessory pwr reading lamps Carpeted floor mats Front seatback storage pockets Front/rear cup holders Front centre console box Door courtesy lamps Coat hooks Scuff Plates Dual Vanity Mirrors Overhead sunglasses storage Cargo area tonneau cover Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Cargo area tie-down rings Fabric door trim Conversation mirror Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down 12V accessory pwr outlet Under cargo area storage compartment Front bucket seats -inc: active headrests w/whiplash protection Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid 8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar, recline, cushion height, fore/aft 4-way manual passenger seat adjustments -inc: recline, fore/aft Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Anchor points for child restraint seats Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Child protector rear door locks Front seat-mounted side airbags Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags Front passenger airbag status indicator Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Tire pressure warning system Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags 3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters Hill start assist control (HAC) Downhill assist control (DAC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Diversity antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Satellite roof mounted fin antenna AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, (6) speakers Additional Features Cloth Interior ABS and Driveline Traction Control Drive Side Vanity Mirrors LEATHER PKG -inc: leather seating surfaces, heated front seats w/seat mounted hi/lo switch, garage door opener

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.