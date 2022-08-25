$25,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
2013 Toyota Highlander
4WD 4DR
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8991331
- Stock #: F4PKMF
- VIN: 5TDBK3EHXDS211342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 154,206 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Toyota Highlander V6 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Classic Silver Metallic
ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage Door Opener, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Leather Package w/Suffix B, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.