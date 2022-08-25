Menu
2013 Toyota Highlander

154,206 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

4WD 4DR

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

154,206KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8991331
  Stock #: F4PKMF
  VIN: 5TDBK3EHXDS211342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,206 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Highlander V6 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Classic Silver Metallic

ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage Door Opener, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Leather Package w/Suffix B, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front tow hook
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Anti-vibration subframe
Full-time four wheel drive
MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter
Fog Lights
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Privacy Glass
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Colour-keyed door handles
Front/rear splash guards
Flip-up rear hatch glass
Roof rack w/crossbars
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
P245/65R17 all-season tires
Projector style automatic halogen headlamps
Colour-keyed foldable pwr heated mirrors
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry System
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cargo area lamp
Retained accessory pwr
reading lamps
Carpeted floor mats
Front seatback storage pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console box
Door courtesy lamps
Coat hooks
Scuff Plates
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Overhead sunglasses storage
Cargo area tonneau cover
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Cargo area tie-down rings
Fabric door trim
Conversation mirror
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
12V accessory pwr outlet
Under cargo area storage compartment
Front bucket seats -inc: active headrests w/whiplash protection
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid
8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar, recline, cushion height, fore/aft
4-way manual passenger seat adjustments -inc: recline, fore/aft
Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Tire pressure warning system
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Hill start assist control (HAC)
Downhill assist control (DAC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
Cloth Interior
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
LEATHER PKG -inc: leather seating surfaces, heated front seats w/seat mounted hi/lo switch, garage door opener

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

