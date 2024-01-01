Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- Comes with winter wheels; also includes a set of summer tires</p><p>- Fuel efficient 1.8L gas engine</p><p>- 200,560 KMs </p><p>- Local unit</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Toyota Matrix

200,560 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Matrix

1.8L AUTO

2013 Toyota Matrix

1.8L AUTO

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,560KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE6DC005904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,560 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- Comes with winter wheels; also includes a set of summer tires

- Fuel efficient 1.8L gas engine

- 200,560 KMs 

- Local unit

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-XXXX

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2013 Toyota Matrix