Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2013 Toyota RAV4

103,678 KM

$19,450

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,678KM
VIN 2T3RFREV4DW114566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Map lamps
Outside temp gauge
water temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
12V aux pwr outlet
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Full carpeting w/carpeted/all-season floor mats
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio & Bluetooth controls

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Electric pwr steering
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
6-speed super ECT automatic transmission

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear door child safety locks
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator

Exterior

PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Spoiler w/LED stop lamp
Projector style halogen headlamps -inc: auto headlamp cancel function
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Additional Features

dual trip odometers
fold-down centre armrest
recline
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: recline
Heated premium cloth front sport bucket seats -inc: fore/aft
adjustable driver cushion height
eco drive monitor
fuel economy meter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-XXXX

204-888-4542

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2013 Toyota RAV4